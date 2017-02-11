DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

11/02/2017: How big is investor appetite for HelloFresh’s market debut?

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service … On podcasts, billboards and your social media pages, advertisements for meal-kit delivery businesses are nearly inescapable. Today, Berlin-based HelloFresh begins trading in Germany, but will investors gobble up shares after witnessing U.S. rival Blue Apron’s four-month struggle? Afterwards, the CEO of London’s biggest-listed gold miner, Randgold Resources, explains whether he sees the price of the precious metal letting up on the accelerator anytime soon. Then, the Bank of England is set to raise interest rates for the first time in a decade. A founding member of its monetary policy committee explains how much central banking has changed since she was in charge … and how much of an influence the U.S. Federal Reserve’s decision making has in Britain.

David Brancaccio
