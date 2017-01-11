DownloadDownload

11/01/2017: Malaysian data breach hits more than country’s entire population

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service … Malaysian officials are probing a data breach impacting 46 million mobile subscribers – that’s more people than the population of the entire country. Afterwards, global commodities from cobalt to zinc are seeing a broad rally. What’s behind the grind higher and can you expect to see steeper prices on consumer goods like electric car batteries and gold products? Then, we’ll take you to Iceland where an avalanche of visitors have descended upon the country. While tourism dollars have benefits, the sudden influx is putting a strain on some locals. 

