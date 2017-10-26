DownloadDownload

10/26/2017: Start getting to the airport even earlier

(U.S. Edition) You might encounter even longer lines at the airport starting today. Any person traveling to the U.S. will be subject to new, tighter screenings. On today's show, we'll take a look at what these new rules will entail. Afterwards, we'll discuss Europe's rising fortunes — which may be enough for the European Central Bank to roll back its economic stimulus system. Then, we'll look at growing concerns about the amount of oil and gas that thieves are stealing from pipelines in Mexico. 

About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.