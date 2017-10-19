10/19/2017: Promises about the future without profits

(Markets Edition) In the third quarter, investors pulled $36 billion out of mutual and exchange-traded funds in the U.S. Diane Swonk, from DS Economics, stopped by to chat with us about the decrease in the number of Americans who own stocks, and the rising trend of people who are borrowing against their own 401(k)s. Afterwards, we'll discuss companies that the stock market loves despite their unimpressive or completely non-existent profits, like Uber and Netflix.