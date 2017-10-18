DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

10/18/2017: Have we learned anything from Black Monday?

(Markets Edition) The markets keep hitting new highs. Is this bullish sentiment or are actual profits pushing these stock prices? Susan Schmidt from Westwood Holdings Group stopped by to discuss earnings season, in which the big banks have reported better-than-expected earnings. Afterwards, we'll go back 30 years to revisit the markets when they weren't doing so well. On Oct. 19, 1987, the stock market suffered its biggest single-day drop in U.S. history, and it turns out that in 2017, our regulatory system and circuit breakers might not be enough to prevent a similar decline.

Listen to the episode
Download
Browse the Show
David Brancaccio
Brancaccio david

About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.