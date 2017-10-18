10/18/2017: Have we learned anything from Black Monday?

(Markets Edition) The markets keep hitting new highs. Is this bullish sentiment or are actual profits pushing these stock prices? Susan Schmidt from Westwood Holdings Group stopped by to discuss earnings season, in which the big banks have reported better-than-expected earnings. Afterwards, we'll go back 30 years to revisit the markets when they weren't doing so well. On Oct. 19, 1987, the stock market suffered its biggest single-day drop in U.S. history, and it turns out that in 2017, our regulatory system and circuit breakers might not be enough to prevent a similar decline.