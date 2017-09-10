DownloadDownload

10/09/2017: How Nobel laureate Richard Thaler changed the way we think about economics

(Markets Edition) And the 2017 Nobel prize in economics goes to ... Richard Thaler, for his work in behavioral economics. One economist who's not surprised by the results: Robert Shiller, who won the prize himself a few years ago. Shiller stopped by to chat with us the "revolutionary" Thaler, and the importance of using psychology and the social sciences to do economic research. Afterwards, we'll look recap how the markets are doing, and then discuss how rules on government business travel are plaguing members of Trump's administration.

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.