Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

10/05/2017: Jobs, healthcare and Diet Coke

(Markets Edition) Big announcements this week: job creation numbers for September come out tomorrow and it could be the first report in seven years with no growth, due in part to the tenacious hurricane season. Obamacare plans for the upcoming year were rolled out, with prices surging in some states and better deals becoming available in others. And we take a look back on the tumultuous history of diet soda, from its height in the 1980s to its near-extinction today.

David Brancaccio
