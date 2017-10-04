10/04/2017: Amazon's $300 million tax bill

(U.S. Edition) The European Union is telling Amazon to fork over $300 million in unpaid corporate taxes to Luxembourg. We'll look at why this might actually be bad news for Luxembourg, and how much of a dent this would have on Amazon's finances. Afterwards, we'll discuss a new name that's emerging in discussions about the future Fed Chair: Kevin Walsh. What's his resume look like and what are his policy stances? Plus: We chat with Jose Quinonez, a MacArthur genius grant winner and founder of Mission Asset Fund, about helping DACA recipients renew their permission to stay in the U.S.