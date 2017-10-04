DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

10/04/2017: Amazon's $300 million tax bill

(U.S. Edition) The European Union is telling Amazon to fork over $300 million in unpaid corporate taxes to Luxembourg. We'll look at why this might actually be bad news for Luxembourg, and how much of a dent this would have on Amazon's finances. Afterwards, we'll discuss a new name that's emerging in discussions about the future Fed Chair: Kevin Walsh. What's his resume look like and what are his policy stances? Plus: We chat with Jose Quinonez, a MacArthur genius grant winner and founder of Mission Asset Fund, about helping DACA recipients renew their permission to stay in the U.S. 

Listen to the episode
Download

From this Episode

Browse the Show
David Brancaccio
Brancaccio david

About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.