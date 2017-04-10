DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

10/04/2017: An uphill battle to close the gender gap

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service … Girls are regularly outperforming boys in the classroom, but why isn’t this translating into better opportunities in the workplace? We speak to Willem Adema, lead author of a new OECD report on the subject, who warns there has been little progress over the past five years. We also explain why Chad in central Africa was included in the latest U.S. travel ban. Then, to the World’s Bank’s latest Asian economic outlook. While the organization is optimistic on the region’s growth outlook, it has stepped up its warning about China’s Great Wall of debt. And finally, Amazon faces a hefty bill from European regulators due to unpaid back taxes.

Listen to the episode
Download
Browse the Show
David Brancaccio
Brancaccio david

About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.