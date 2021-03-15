Mar 15, 2021
$1.9 trillion relief plan includes help for food insecurity
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Airline business has started to pick up. The plan could also provide help with ventilation in schools as they plan to reopen.
Segments From this episode
Pandemic relief package includes spending aimed at reducing food insecurity
Some measures directly target food insecurity, like the extension of a SNAP benefit increase. Others are more indirect.
Stimulus could fund ventilation improvements in classrooms
Run-down public schools made air quality a problem before COVID.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
DOUBLE your gift:
support our kids’ podcast with a special match