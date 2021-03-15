The Uncertain HourI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioRace and EconomyMake Me Smart Daily

$1.9 trillion relief plan includes help for food insecurity
Mar 15, 2021

$1.9 trillion relief plan includes help for food insecurity

Airline business has started to pick up. The plan could also provide help with ventilation in schools as they plan to reopen.

Segments From this episode

Pandemic relief package includes spending aimed at reducing food insecurity

by Samantha Fields
Mar 15, 2021
Some measures directly target food insecurity, like the extension of a SNAP benefit increase. Others are more indirect.
One in eight people in the United States may experience food insecurity this year, according to a projection from hunger relief organization Feeding America.
Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images
Stimulus could fund ventilation improvements in classrooms

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Mar 15, 2021
Run-down public schools made air quality a problem before COVID.
Charly Triballeau/AFP/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
