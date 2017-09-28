09/28/2017: Turbulent skies ahead for Ryanair

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service...Rough skies on the horizon for discount Irish airliner Ryanair as it tangles with regulators after leaving hundreds of thousands of customers flightless. Afterwards, we’ll discuss how ExxonMobil, the world’s largest oil company, has snapped up new oil and production rights in Brazil. Then, what if it didn’t take higher taxes or more austerity for governments to build bridges and repair crumbling infrastructure? Former Swedish government official Dag Detter says cities are sitting on a gold mine.