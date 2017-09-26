DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

09/26/2017: 'Human beings are not born to work for somebody else'

(U.S. Edition) As we focus on a host of important issues including health care, tax reform and disaster recovery, there's another news item you shouldn't miss: higher crude oil prices. We'll look at what's going on behind the scenes of its production, and how these prices are being affected by threats from Turkish authorities to cut off certain pipelines. Afterwards, we'll look at the Senate's confirmation of William Emanuel to the National Labor Relations Board, which means Republicans will have the majority of the seats. Plus, we chat with Muhammad Yunus, winner of a Nobel Peace Prize, about the flaws he sees in economics.    

Listen to the episode
Download

From this Episode

Browse the Show
David Brancaccio
Brancaccio david

About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.