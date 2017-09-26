09/26/2017: 'Human beings are not born to work for somebody else'

(U.S. Edition) As we focus on a host of important issues including health care, tax reform and disaster recovery, there's another news item you shouldn't miss: higher crude oil prices. We'll look at what's going on behind the scenes of its production, and how these prices are being affected by threats from Turkish authorities to cut off certain pipelines. Afterwards, we'll look at the Senate's confirmation of William Emanuel to the National Labor Relations Board, which means Republicans will have the majority of the seats. Plus, we chat with Muhammad Yunus, winner of a Nobel Peace Prize, about the flaws he sees in economics.