DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

09/22/2017: Using drones in the aftermath of a natural disaster

(U.S. Edition) Brexit talks are not going well. Part of the problem: the amount of money Britain will need to pay as part of this divorce settlement. We'll chat with the BBC's Theo Leggett about the tight rope U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May needs to walk. Then, we'll look at some of the innovative methods that groups are using to help out in the wake of hurricanes Irma and Harvey. In Texas, the USDA is rolling out Disaster SNAP (a version of food stamps geared toward natural disasters),  while the Red Cross is using drones to try to speed up the recovery process. 

Listen to the episode
Download

From this Episode

Browse the Show
David Brancaccio
Brancaccio david

About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.