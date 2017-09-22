09/22/2017: Using drones in the aftermath of a natural disaster

(U.S. Edition) Brexit talks are not going well. Part of the problem: the amount of money Britain will need to pay as part of this divorce settlement. We'll chat with the BBC's Theo Leggett about the tight rope U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May needs to walk. Then, we'll look at some of the innovative methods that groups are using to help out in the wake of hurricanes Irma and Harvey. In Texas, the USDA is rolling out Disaster SNAP (a version of food stamps geared toward natural disasters), while the Red Cross is using drones to try to speed up the recovery process.