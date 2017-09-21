DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

09/21/2017: How HTC can benefit from Google deal

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service ... A deal between HTC and Google might help the U.S. tech giant compete better against its rival Apple in the smartphone market. But we’ll tell you why the agreement is not all downside for the Taiwanese company. Afterwards, we’ll report on why the Dutch economy is growing at its fastest clip in a decade despite a lack of government. Then, we’ll take you to India where Mother Teresa’s charity has trademarked her iconic sari to prevent her reputation from being exploited.

Listen to the episode
Download
Browse the Show
David Brancaccio
Brancaccio david

About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.