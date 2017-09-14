DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

09/14/2017: Amazon to build mega-warehouse in Mexico

(U.S. Edition) The U.S. government will stop using anti-virus software made by the Russia-based cybersecurity firm Kaspersky Lab. While Kaspersky has denied colluding with the Russian government, we'll look at how this software could be used to surveil consumers. Then, as Amazon prepares to build a mega-warehouse in Mexico, we'll talk about the country's growing reliance on online shopping. And finally, we'll discuss whether low inflation is a real problem for the U.S.

