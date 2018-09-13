Here's what "state of emergency" means when it comes to money

September 13, 2018 | 12:14 PM

(U.S. Edition) With Hurricane Florence at a Category 2 and still threatening, we look at what actually declaring a state of emergency entails when it comes to unlocking funds. Then, Apple's new iPhones come equipped with faster processors and superior water resistance. However, Apple appears to be overhauling more than the phones. Also, we head back to the tariff saga between the U.S. and China. Have the tariffs actually brought the Trump administration closer to its goals in that country? Today's show is sponsored by Battelle (Battelle.org/QI), GAIN Capital Group (gaincapital.com) and Indeed (indeed.com/marketplace). (09/13/2018)