Data says household incomes have grown ... at least for the guys

September 13, 2018 | 2:55 PM

(Markets Edition) Household incomes grew last year for the third year in a row, according to data from the U.S. Census. But a closer look reveals that men are seeing a larger earnings boost while the numbers for women barely moved. Speaking of growth, Consumer Price Index numbers indicate that prices rose year over year just under 3 percent. Also, we look at how the White House is having a harder time finding people who want to work there.