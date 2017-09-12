DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

09/12/2017: Just why are the markets up right now?

(Markets Edition) Markets don't necessarily need happy circumstances to rise — sometimes all they need is the knowledge that things could've been worse. Economist Julia Coronado stopped by to talk about why key stock indexes seem to be doing well right now, despite recent events like the arrival of Hurricane Irma. Afterwards, we'll discuss how exhibitors at the Frankfurt Motor Show are pushing for electric vehicles, and then look at how troubled companies can move forward.  

About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.