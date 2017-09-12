09/12/2017: Just why are the markets up right now?

(Markets Edition) Markets don't necessarily need happy circumstances to rise — sometimes all they need is the knowledge that things could've been worse. Economist Julia Coronado stopped by to talk about why key stock indexes seem to be doing well right now, despite recent events like the arrival of Hurricane Irma. Afterwards, we'll discuss how exhibitors at the Frankfurt Motor Show are pushing for electric vehicles, and then look at how troubled companies can move forward.