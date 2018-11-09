DownloadDownload

Low-cost transit can help people with their job search

(Markets Edition) It's been 10 years since the financial crisis, and the longest bull market in history is still going. That's a far cry from where the markets were a decade ago, and one reason is the resurgence of the retail sector. Then, we look at how the confidence from small business owners in the economy is the highest it's been in more than 30 years, according to data from the National Federation of Independent Businesses. August's numbers showed large gains. Also, we examine how low-cost transit options like bike, scooter and ride-sharing programs can help low-income workers change their job prospects ... perhaps even help them out of homelessness. Today's show is sponsored by Indeed (indeed.com/marketplace) and Navy Federal Credit Union (navyfederal,org/flagship). (09/11/2018)

