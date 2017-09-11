09/11/2017: Combating the opioid epidemic

(U.S Edition) In the aftermath of the Equifax security breach revelation, experts have suggested freezing your credit or setting up fraud alerts to protect your information. We'll take a look at what exactly these precautions entail. Afterwards, we'll discuss new measures from China that would make it tougher for speculators to bet against the drop in the yuan. Then, we'll step into the operating room to examine how anesthesia providers are looking to non-opioid alternatives.