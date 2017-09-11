DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

09/11/2017: Combating the opioid epidemic

(U.S Edition) In the aftermath of the Equifax security breach revelation, experts have suggested freezing your credit or setting up fraud alerts to protect your information. We'll take a look at what exactly these precautions entail. Afterwards, we'll discuss new measures from China that would make it tougher for speculators to bet against the drop in the yuan. Then, we'll step into the operating room to examine how anesthesia providers are looking to non-opioid alternatives.

Listen to the episode
Download

From this Episode

Browse the Show
David Brancaccio
Brancaccio david

About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.