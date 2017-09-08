09/08/2017: The perfect identity-theft package

(U.S. Edition) The credit reporting firm Equifax has revealed that hackers got access to the data of 143 million customers, including their Social Security numbers and credit card numbers. We'll look at how this creates the perfect identity-theft package, and how senior execs sold some of their stock following the company's knowledge of the breach. Afterwards, we'll visit the English city of Coventry, whose voting preferences suggest that economics and class don't explain everything. Despite its rich connections to Europe, the region voted for Brexit.