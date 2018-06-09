One group wants to fight overpriced drugs by making drugs of its own

(Markets Edition) If you’re among the legion of people annoyed with massively expensive drugs, know that you are not alone. A group comprised of national foundations and hospitals is launching a nonprofit company to make generic drugs of its own. It's called Civica RX. Then, developing countries have been pouring a lot of money into the U.S. this year, and that’s caused some big drops for currencies tied to already-shaky economies. However, Thursday morning witnessed the improvement of many of those currencies. Also, Southeast Australia is dealing with its worst drought in almost 40 years. This is leading the government to assemble an aid package that’s worth $2 billion Australian dollars, or $1.4 billion dollars American. Today's show is sponsored by Battelle (Battelle.org/QI), Emma (myemma.com), Indeed (indeed.com/marketplace) and Michigan Economic Development Corporation (planetm.com). (09/06/2018)