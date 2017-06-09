DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

09/06/2017: The future of the U.S. economy

(Markets Edition) Residents from Caribbean islands through coastal Florida are bracing for the arrival of Hurricane Irma. One of the areas the storm's expected to hit: Puerto Rico. On today's show, we'll look at how its electric grid is especially vulnerable to this powerful storm. Afterwards, we'll talk with economist Adolfo Laurenti about his optimism for the U.S. economy. With an uptick in investments and corporate spending, he says we're achieving growth in a way that's "organic." And finally, we'll look at how retirees in rural England are bridging the urban-rural digital divide by building their own internet network.

