09/05/2017: Why shutting down ethylene production is such a big deal

(U.S. Edition) In the aftermath of Harvey, more than half of U.S. ethylene production is now offline. Ethylene is key to the things that surround you — everything from what you're wearing to household cleaners. On today's show, we'll look at the ripple effect this will have on consumer goods. Afterwards, we'll discuss what London's anti-flood infrastructure can teach us about tackling natural disasters in the U.S., and then talk about United Technologies' plan to merge with Rockwell Collins in a $30 billion deal.

