09/04/2017: A Twitter threat to North Korea

In response to North Korea's latest nuclear test, Trump tweeted that the U.S. is considering stopping all trade with any country doing business with North Korea. We'll look at how many countries actually have ties to the area, and how likely it'd be for China — one of North Korea's biggest trading partners — to sever its relationship with the country. Afterwards, we'll discuss why home improvement retailers are succeeding right now, and then talk about the financial struggles NFL players may face after they leave the field.

