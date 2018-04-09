Social media companies to talk foreign influence in Washington

DownloadDownload

(U.S. Edition) Social media companies will be participating in hearings on Wednesday to testify about foreign influence – specifically the version U.S. officials believe happened in the time leading up to the 2016 elections. Also, there's more trade news, this time with the U.S. offering Europe an offer around U.S. beef imports. There's history behind a quota meant to aid the U.S. cattle industry after European limits were found to violate trade rules. Then, the Trump administration's 25 percent tariff on imported steel has led to retaliation from several nations, but one has been relatively quiet: Japan. Today’s show is sponsored by Avast (avast.com), Emma (myemma.com), Indeed (indeed.com/marketplace) and Michigan Economic Development (planetm.com). (09/04/18)

