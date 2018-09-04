Survey points out how many people favor a five-hour work day

(Markets Edition) August was a solid month for U.S. stocks, but September has been historically rough. On Tuesday, the Dow came down 100 points. Is September to blame? Also, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau just lost its watchdog for student loans, Seth Frotman. He said the U.S. wasn't doing enough to protect the more than 40 million Americans dealing with student debt. He leaves at a time where scam artists are targeting that debt-ridden group. Then, a survey from HR/tech company Kronos finds that lots of people think they can do their day's work in five hours instead of eight.