United Farm Workers elect first female leader

(U.S. Edition) Monday might have been the Labor Day holiday for Americans, but it's business as usual in China. The Chinese president will be meeting with African leaders at a summit in Beijing while also encouraging Chinese businesses to invest no less than $10 billon on Africa in the next three years. Also, the United Farm Workers elected Teresa Romero as its first female president, and she's also the first immigrant woman to lead a national union. Then, we move to the perceived end of summer. It used to be Labor Day, but earlier starts for schools changed that. We examine how that shift affects Labor Day travel and tourism. Today's show is sponsored by Indeed (Indeed.com/marketplace), Simple Contacts (simplecontacts.com/marketplace) and U.S. Bank (usbank.com/altitude). (09/03/2018)