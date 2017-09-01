09/01/2017: Combating lunch shaming at schools

Tropical storm Harvey has shut down some of the country's biggest refineries, meaning that the pipelines that they feed can't flow. One critical for serving the east coast: The Colonial Pipeline, which has also shut down. We'll take a look at how all this is starting to affect gas prices. Afterwards, we'll discuss Harvey's impact on global markets, and then talk about the new policies that school districts are starting to implement to address lunch shaming.