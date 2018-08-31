Trouble finds Wells Fargo once again

DownloadDownload

(U.S. Edition) The U.S. and European Union seem to have reignited their feud over trade. The EU offered to drop European car tariffs if the U.S. followed suit, but President Trump declined to do so in an interview. Where does this leave the two sides? Also, Wells Fargo is making bad news again. This time, the bank suspended or fired more than a dozen employees over forged meal receipts. Then, we head to the Minnesota State Fair, which can tell us a lot about trade and agriculture if you look past the food on a stick – or right at it. Today's show is sponsored by Indeed (Indeed.com/marketplace) and Ladder (ladderlife.com). (08/31/2018)

