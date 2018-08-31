China appears to be moving on from "family planning"

(Markets Edition) President Trump is making a Friday trip to Charlotte, N.C. to sign an order designed to help set up retirement plans for small businesses. Then, we look at how the borrowing binge from the U.S. federal government is actually affecting other countries already dealing with a variety of other money challenges. Also, in China, a draft of a civil code is missing a very key piece: any reference to family planning. Does this mean China could end its much-discussed two-child policy? Today's show is sponsored by Indeed (Indeed.com/marketplace) and Ladder (ladderlife.com). (08/31/2018)