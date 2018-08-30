DownloadDownload

Orchestras So White? One group is trying to change that

(Markets Edition) In the ongoing odyssey on tariffs, the Trump administration is allowing U.S. companies some leeway to import more metals. Quotas used to be a way around U.S. metal tariffs, but some businesses are still having problems. We also take another look at the new-look NAFTA as the Friday deadline closes in for Canada to sign on. Then, we take a look at the diversity – or lack of it – within American orchestras, and how one group is working toward altering that perception. Today's show is sponsored by Abby Connect (Abbyconnect.com/morning) and Indeed (Indeed.com/marketplace). (08/30/2018)

