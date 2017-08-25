08/25/2017: Whole Foods may no longer be known as 'Whole Paycheck'

Shopping at Whole Foods is about to get cheaper, thanks to its merger with Amazon. We'll take a look at the kinds of items that'll see price cuts and what this shift means for the supermarket industry as a whole. Afterwards, we'll discuss news that the head of Samsung is heading to prison for five years, and then talk about the much-anticipated Mayweather vs. McGregor match, which could be the most lucrative boxing fight in history.