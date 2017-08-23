DownloadDownload

08/23/2017: What an immigration raid did to one small Iowa town

WPP — the biggest advertising agency in the world — has revised its sales downward, with its CEO indicating that U.S. policy could be a reason for some of the uncertainty that it's facing. We'll find out how all the drama in Washington, D.C. could have such a ripple effect on global businesses. Afterwards, we'll discuss a new study that shows ExxonMobil may have misled investors about how much it knew about climate change. Then, we'll look at how a 2008 immigration raid in Postville, Iowa has affected the town. 

