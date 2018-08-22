About that one crime in particular

(U.S. Edition) President Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort was found guilty of tax and bank fraud yesterday, only minutes after Trump's former lawyer pleaded guilty to breaking campaign finance law. But that's not all, Manafort still faces another trial next month on accusations that he failed to register as a foreign agent. So, what's at stake in that next trial? What does it mean that he was acting as a foreign agent? How many people act as foreign agents? We break it down. Intelligence officials have warned that foreign hackers could once again target state voting systems in the November elections, as they did in 2016. So, states are spending on election security, but is it enough? Also on the show: There’s new interest among Canadians in buying domestic products that’s been sparked by new trade tensions with the United States. But, first some Canadians had to figure out what’s actually "Made in Canada." Today's show is sponsored by Indeed (Indeed.com/marketplace) and Michigan Economic Development Corporation (planetm.com). (08/22/18)