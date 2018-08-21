France is getting sued over the France.com domain name

(U.S. Edition) President Trump is back on the attack against Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell, saying he's "not thrilled" with the Fed for boosting interest rates during an interview with Reuters. He also took time to toss some criticism at China mere days before trade talks are supposed to resume in Washington. Then, we take a look at the rise of used car prices, which have grown a little more than 5 percent from the previous year in July, according to data from Cox Automotive. Also, we look at the fiscal relationship between domain names and countries, like Israel.com or Korea.com, which have sold for millions. The former owner of France.com is suing France – the whole country – after it seized his domain name.