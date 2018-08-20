Rains displace 800,000 in Indian state of Kerala

(Markets Edition) Jackson Hole in Wyoming will be hosting the annual gathering of the Federal Reserve this week, where lots and lots of economic data is presented and discussed. Fed chairman Jerome Powell is set to deliver a speech on Friday, which will be a highlight for bankers and investors. Making sense of it all is Macro Policy Perspective founder Julia Coronado, who spoke with us. Then, we check in on the southern India state of Kerala, where hundreds have died from flooding caused by monsoon rains. Roughly 800,000 people have been displaced, and the area's major airport has also been flooded. Anu Anand of the BBC gave us an update. Also, we examine the resurgence of rosé wine in the U.S., which goes against wine buffs' perception of rosé as a cheap afterthought. Today's show is sponsored by Indeed (Indeed.com/marketplace) and Michigan Economic Development Corporation (planetm.com). (08/20/2018)