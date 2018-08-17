DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

Euro's presence still looms large for many Greeks

(Markets Edition) One year ago, a tropical storm called Harvey formed and eventually morphed into Hurricane Harvey, making a devastating impact on Texas. Federal forecasters say this year's edition of hurricane season probably won't bring another Harvey-like storm, but Marketplace's Reema Khrais told us how vulnerable areas are applying lessons they learned from Harvey's appearance. Then, while e-cigarettes have U.S. regulators concerned, British authorities are actually focusing on the benefits of vaping, as the BBC's Anu Anand told us more. And, Monday is the day Greece formally leaves the so-called "bailout" program. Stephen Beard shared with us how the Euro still has quite the presence in the minds of many Greeks. Today's show is sponsored by Abby Connect (Abbyconnect.com/morning), Indeed  (Indeed.com/marketplace) and Carbonite (www.carbonite.com). (08/17/2018)

Listen to the episode
Download

From this Episode

Browse the Show
David Brancaccio
Brancaccio david

About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.