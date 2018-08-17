Euro's presence still looms large for many Greeks

(Markets Edition) One year ago, a tropical storm called Harvey formed and eventually morphed into Hurricane Harvey, making a devastating impact on Texas. Federal forecasters say this year's edition of hurricane season probably won't bring another Harvey-like storm, but Marketplace's Reema Khrais told us how vulnerable areas are applying lessons they learned from Harvey's appearance. Then, while e-cigarettes have U.S. regulators concerned, British authorities are actually focusing on the benefits of vaping, as the BBC's Anu Anand told us more. And, Monday is the day Greece formally leaves the so-called "bailout" program. Stephen Beard shared with us how the Euro still has quite the presence in the minds of many Greeks. Today's show is sponsored by Abby Connect (Abbyconnect.com/morning), Indeed (Indeed.com/marketplace) and Carbonite (www.carbonite.com). (08/17/2018)