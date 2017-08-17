08/17/2017: Hate groups run into a payments problem

Discover Financial Services is ending merchant agreements with what it deems as hate groups, while Visa and Mastercard are taking a similar stand. On today's show, we'll take a look at how big of a step this is toward limiting funding for hate groups. Afterwards, we'll discuss Steve Bannon's interview with Prospect Magazine, in which he said the U.S. is fighting an "economic war" with China. Then we'll talk about the ongoing rivalry between Walmart and Amazon, which represents two sides of the U.S. economy: brick-and-mortar versus online sales.