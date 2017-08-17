DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

08/17/2017: Hate groups run into a payments problem

Discover Financial Services is ending merchant agreements with what it deems as hate groups, while Visa and Mastercard are taking a similar stand. On today's show, we'll take a look at how big of a step this is toward limiting funding for hate groups. Afterwards, we'll discuss Steve Bannon's interview with Prospect Magazine, in which he said the U.S. is fighting an "economic war" with China. Then we'll talk about the ongoing rivalry between Walmart and Amazon, which represents two sides of the U.S. economy: brick-and-mortar versus online sales.

Listen to the episode
Download

From this Episode

Economy

08/17/2017: The tale of the vanishing businessmen

By Sabri Ben-Achour
August 17, 2017

After CEOs started abandoning ship from President Trump's business advisory groups, he just decided to...dissolve a couple of them. On today's show, we'll look at whether these councils could've actually accomplished anything, and if the CEOs of these big companies have lost an important communication link to the White House. Afterwards, we'll talk about how businesses are processing the uncertainty happening in Washington, D.C., and then discuss the effects of the upcoming solar eclipse on solar power.

 Listen
read
DownloadDownload
Browse the Show
David Brancaccio
Brancaccio david

About the Show

A lot happened while you slept. Marketplace Morning Report® host David Brancaccio explores the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make smart decisions. We've also launched a new series about how machines, robots and algorithms are increasingly entering the workforce. We're looking at what humans can do about it with a new journey to find robot-proof jobs. Read more here.