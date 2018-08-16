Amid tariff war, China is sending people to the U.S. to talk

(U.S. Edition) China is sending a delegation to Washington later this month to see if there's a way both countries can move on from this battle of dueling tariffs. Marketplace's China correspondent Jennifer Pak joined us to shed more light on what this means. Also, it's the time of year when shipping picks up for holiday-themed goods, which then start filling up the border and ports. The aforementioned tariffs become a factor as well, as Mitchell Hartman reports. Then, we check in on Greece, which is approaching the day it leaves the bailout program it's been in for the last eight years. Does this mean Greece is ready for financial independence? Stephen Beard reports from Athens. Today's show is sponsored by Battelle (Battelle.org/QI) and Indeed (Indeed.com/marketplace). (08/16/2018)