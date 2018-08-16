Airport passengers come face-to-face with new scanning tech

(Markets Edition) Retail goliath Walmart enjoyed rising profits into the early part of summer, and it also reported a 40 percent boost in its online sales. But it's also reporting rising costs, and Marketplace's Dan Gorenstein lets us know if that means the prices at Walmart are going to go up as well. Also, economist Diane Swonk lets us know if the possibly cresting housing market is a good thing, depending on where you live. Also, if you're internationally flying in or out of Orlando, you'll notice how Orlando International Airport is requiring facial scans of passengers to cut down on wait times and increase security. Renata Sago tells us more.