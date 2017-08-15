DownloadDownload

08/15/2017: CEOs and tech giants respond to Charlottesville violence

Two more high-profile CEOs — including Intel's Brian Krzanich and Under Armour's Kevin Plank — have resigned from President Trump's manufacturing advisory council. On today's show, we'll look at how businesses are responding to this weekend's violence in Virginia. Afterwards, we'll talk about the possibility that the U.S. will place tariffs on foreign-made solar panels, and then discuss the controversy over allowing children to translate for their parents in emergency situations.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has decided not to launch four missiles toward Guam after all, according to state media reports. Is that what's helping to calm markets? MacroPolicy Perspectives Julia Coronado joined us to talk about some of the factors responsible for this stock market rally. Afterwards, we'll discuss the crowded field of premium rewards cards, and then look at why millennials' seem to be disinterested in vintage furniture.

David Brancaccio
About the Show

A lot happened while you slept. Marketplace Morning Report® host David Brancaccio explores the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make smart decisions. We've also launched a new series about how machines, robots and algorithms are increasingly entering the workforce. We're looking at what humans can do about it with a new journey to find robot-proof jobs. Read more here.