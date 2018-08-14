Are you keeping an eye on your retirement savings? The scam artists are.

(U.S. Edition) The Turkish lira's precipitous drop has stopped, but that didn't stop the Turkish president from declaring that his country will boycott American smartphones. It's meant to be a message to the U.S., but no one's sure how this boycott is going to actually be enforced. Also, the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco has calculated that the financial crisis of a decade ago cost people tens of thousands of dollars right out of their pocket. And, con artists, scammers, and possibly even greedy family members and friends are setting their sights on the lump-sum retirement savings of an increasingly vulnerable population of seniors. We talk about ways people can start to protect themselves.