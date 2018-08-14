DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

Are you keeping an eye on your retirement savings? The scam artists are.

(U.S. Edition) The Turkish lira's precipitous drop has stopped, but that didn't stop the Turkish president from declaring that his country will boycott American smartphones. It's meant to be a message to the U.S., but no one's sure how this boycott is going to actually be enforced. Also, the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco has calculated that the financial crisis of a decade ago cost people tens of thousands of dollars right out of their pocket. And, con artists, scammers, and possibly even greedy family members and friends are setting their sights on the lump-sum retirement savings of an increasingly vulnerable population of seniors. We talk about ways people can start to protect themselves. Today’s show is sponsored by Alliance For Lifetime Income (retireyourrisk.org/advisors) and Carbonite (www.carbonite.com) (08/14/2018).    

Listen to the episode
Download

From this Episode

Browse the Show
David Brancaccio
Brancaccio david

About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.