How our power grid stacks up 15 years after one of history's biggest blackouts

(U.S. Edition) Turkey’s economic crisis is even worse, with the lira having lost 39 percent of its value since the start of the month. An economics correspondent from the BBC  lets us know about other solutions that are being explored. Also, with heat waves putting pressure on power grids, we remember one of history’s biggest blackouts: In 2003,  a tussle between a power line and tree in Ohio eventually left about 50 million people in the Northeast powerless. Marketplace's Jed Kim takes a look at the reliability of the grid today. And a new analysis from the Associated Press finds that more jobs created this year were in counties that actually voted for Hillary Clinton, not Donald Trump, in 2016. Today's show is sponsored by Avast (avast.com), Indeed (Indeed.com/marketplace) and Michigan Economic Development Corporation (planetm.com) (08/13/2018)

Elections

In the red vs. blue political struggle, which areas are seeing more job growth?

By David Brancaccio, Daniel Shin, and Redmond Carolipio
August 13, 2018
Nick Dindash, 78, who supports Donald Trump, poses for a portrait at his home back on Aug. 13, 2016 in Windber, Pennsylvania. The small Western Pennsylvania town of just over 4,000 residents was founded as a company town for nearby coal mines, most of which have closed.
Mark Makela/Getty Images

Many voters backed President Donald Trump on the promise of new job growth in their respective parts of the country. But a report from the Associated Press shows that hasn't been the case – instead, it's the places who backed Clinton in 2016 that are reaping the benefits of rising employment.

