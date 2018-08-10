Toxic workplaces can lead to a balancing act for HR

(Markets Edition) President Trump has now chimed in on Turkey's economic crisis, tweeting out that he's cranking up the tariffs on Turkey, calling relations with the country "not good." And while the Turkish economy is only the 17th largest in the world, it still carries potent global impact. And in our series on how people deal with toxic workplaces, an HR expert offers up her perspective.