The financial crisis that never fully goes away

(U.S. Edition) Wells Fargo has agreed to a $2 billion fine a decade after the financial crisis. We'll look at the details of the company's settlement with the Justice Department and how it compares with other settlements from the recession. Afterwards, we'll hear from customers at a Walmart in Texas to find out what they think of the Trump administration's tariff plans, and then we'll talk to reporter Paul Tullis about the vulnerabilities that exist with GPS. Today's show is sponsored by Battelle (Battelle.org/QI) and Indeed (Indeed.com/marketplace). (08/02/2018)

