A chef learns from the financial crisis

(U.S. Edition) Apple has revealed it earned more than $11.5 billion in profits with help from the usual suspects like iPhones and iPads. But while those products performed well, a lot of the growth actually came elsewhere. We'll look at what the next frontier is for Apple. Afterwards, we'll talk to chef Peter Hoffman, who opened several restaurants in New York City beginning in the '90s, about how he saw the 2008 financial crisis play out in his business. Today's show is sponsored by Carbonite (Carbonite.com), Indeed (Indeed.com/marketplace), and Michigan Economic Development Corporation (planetm.michiganbusiness.org). (08/01/2018)

