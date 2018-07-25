DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

How workers can fight back against weak wages

(Markets Edition) The White House says it's going to dish out $12 billion in emergency aid to American farmers affected by tariffs. But many lawmakers and farmers are skeptical. We'll look at some of the criticisms they've raised. Afterwards, with earnings season in full swing, we'll discuss why the release of these company reports are good for investors, and then we'll talk with economist Torsten Slok about his theory on why wages have been stagnating: we have more monopolies and bigger companies. Today's podcast is sponsored by Purple Mattress (purple.com), Alliance for Lifetime Income (retireyourrisk.org/advisors), Michigan Economic Development Corporation (planetm.michiganbusiness.org), and USPS (USPS.com/future). (07/25/2018)

Listen to the episode
Download
Browse the Show
David Brancaccio
Brancaccio david

About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.