How workers can fight back against weak wages

(Markets Edition) The White House says it's going to dish out $12 billion in emergency aid to American farmers affected by tariffs. But many lawmakers and farmers are skeptical. We'll look at some of the criticisms they've raised. Afterwards, with earnings season in full swing, we'll discuss why the release of these company reports are good for investors, and then we'll talk with economist Torsten Slok about his theory on why wages have been stagnating: we have more monopolies and bigger companies. Today's podcast is sponsored by Purple Mattress (purple.com), Alliance for Lifetime Income (retireyourrisk.org/advisors), Michigan Economic Development Corporation (planetm.michiganbusiness.org), and USPS (USPS.com/future). (07/25/2018)