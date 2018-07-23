DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

When your credit card can come to the rescue

(Markets Edition) GDP figures are out later this week, and it's possible that the economy grew more than 4 percent from the spring to the summer. We'll discuss how tariff fears might actually be contributing to this boost. Afterwards, we'll talk about news that Fiat Chrysler's CEO, Sergio Marchionne, is stepping down after surgery complications, and then we'll chat with one credit card aficionado about how cred card reward programs can help you save on insurance costs. Today's podcast is sponsored by Michigan Economic Development Corporation (planetm.michiganbusiness.org), Carbonite (Carbonite.com), Indeed (Indeed.com/marketplace), and USPS (USPS.com/future). (07/23/2018)

Listen to the episode
Download

From this Episode

Browse the Show
David Brancaccio
Brancaccio david

About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.