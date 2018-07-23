When your credit card can come to the rescue

(Markets Edition) GDP figures are out later this week, and it's possible that the economy grew more than 4 percent from the spring to the summer. We'll discuss how tariff fears might actually be contributing to this boost. Afterwards, we'll talk about news that Fiat Chrysler's CEO, Sergio Marchionne, is stepping down after surgery complications, and then we'll chat with one credit card aficionado about how cred card reward programs can help you save on insurance costs. Today's podcast is sponsored by Michigan Economic Development Corporation (planetm.michiganbusiness.org), Carbonite (Carbonite.com), Indeed (Indeed.com/marketplace), and USPS (USPS.com/future). (07/23/2018)