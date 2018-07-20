DownloadDownload

General Electric has a small victory in a long battle

(U.S. Edition) General Electric has reported second-quarter earnings, revealing that it beat expectations. But over the past year, its stock has been down 50 percent. We'll take a look at how a company that used to be the most valuable in the world is trying to turn itself around. Afterwards, we'll discuss how a gas pipeline connecting Russia and Germany is causing controversy, and then we'll turn back the clock to examine whether the job market is as good as it was at the end of the Clinton administration. Today's podcast is sponsored by Memory Bank (mymemorybank.com/apm) and Indeed (indeed.com/marketplace). (07/20/2018)  

